Balochistan court strikes down sections of DHA Quetta Act

The Balochistan High Court has declared certain sections of the Defence Housing Authority Quetta Act, 2015 void, ruling that they violate the Constitution. It said the act shows the government of that time was incompetent.

The provisions are Section 2(q), Section 6(b)(1)(14) and Section 14(B).

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition, which was filed by Advocate Kashif Kakar.

The “Executive Board…of DHA…notified Controlled and Specified Area, consisting about 45000 acres of land, which is intended to be acquired by the DHA for carrying out planning and development of its projects,” the order read.

Section 2(q) states that “lands that may be procured, purchased or acquired by, or leased to the [DHA] Authority in any area of Quetta and other Districts of Balochistan, as may be notified by the Authority, after the commencement of the Act”.

The court said that this permission granted to the DHA by the Balochistan government is unconstitutional. It said that only the federal and provincial government can acquire private land in the interest of the public.

Section 6(b)(14) says that “No master plan, planning or development scheme shall be prepared by any local body or agency for the specified area without prior consultation with, and approval of the [DHA] Executive Board.” Section 14(B) states the same.

The court said about this section that “The Notification dated May 30th 2018, requiring permission from the Executive Board of the DHA with regard to utilisation of the land in the Specified Area, is declared void and of no legal effect.”

The court ruled that the government in 2015 did not have the authority to allot any land to a private or non-government entity.

The court added that the DHA ” being a non-governmental authority, is private…”

“…but the housing society of the DHA, being a non-governmental authority, is private, as such, does not come within the definition of a public purpose. Hence, imposing restriction upon the right of a citizen, guaranteed by the Constitution, for the purpose of acquiring land in future, for a single private entity, is illegal,” it said.

The provincial government prioritised a non-government entity over a government institution in contradiction to the Constitution, it said. The petitioner had said “the housing scheme of the DHA Quetta is for a limited class of people and also for commercial purposes”…therefore cannot be termed to be for public purpose. “Therefore, no land could be acquired in the manner as provided by the Land Acquisition Act.”

Lawmakers have the right to legislate but those can’t be in contradiction with the Constitution, the court ruled.

The Defence Housing Authority is planned to be established near the Kuchlak bypass in the outskirts of Quetta.