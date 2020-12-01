Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Here’s how you can become a pilot for a day

Karachi aviation academy offers introductory flying course

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Sky Wings Aviation has started a one-day flight training course for aspiring pilots in Karachi.

It is an introductory flying course for people who want to decide whether they want to sign for the professional license programme or not.

CEO Captain Asim Nawaz said that anyone with an FSc or an equivalent degree can take the training. The minimum age is 16. They can then enroll in the professional programme, completing which would get them the Commercial Pilot License.

The candidates undergo a medical test, and will have to submit the necessary educational and relevant documents.

pakistan pilot sky wings pakistan
 
