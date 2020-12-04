Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Mubashir Luqman’s theft case against TikTok star Hareem Shah rejected

Sandal Khattak was also named

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mubashir Luqman’s theft case against TikTok star Hareem Shah rejected

A Lahore court rejected on Friday an application filed by anchorperson Mubashir Luqman against TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.

He said they stole a laptop and other valuable items from his private jet in 2019 when they went there to make TikTok videos. He claims that he did not give them permission to do so.

However, an additional sessions judge ruled that the theft could not be proven. The Model Town SP appeared before the court and said the police investigated Shah and Khattak but didn’t find the stolen items.

Luqman filed the case after videos of Shah and Sandal were posted online. He posted a rebuttal video in January and accused Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and then Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan of being involved in the matter. He claimed that they had videos of the minister and could release them at any time.

Chaudhry slapped him at a wedding shortly after the incident. Luqman then said he would file an FIR against Chaudhry.

Luqman also approached the FIA, according to his video.

Shah and Khattak were in the news earlier this year after becoming victims of doxxing. Their CNICs with their names, ages and addresses along with their passports were leaked online.

This kind of malicious publication of private information or documents with personal identification information on the internet is called doxxing. It is a crime under the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It is also considered a revenge tactic by hackers.

HOME  
 
 
