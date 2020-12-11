How was Hafeez Sheikh just sworn in as finance minister?

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was sworn in as the federal finance minister on Friday despite being a non-elected member of the cabinet.

A ceremony was held at President House in Islamabad and his oath was administered by President Arif Alvi.

Sheikh has been serving as the de-facto finance minister as the prime minister’s adviser on finance.

But his new appointment as minister isn’t illegal.

While most ministers do have to be elected representatives (ie members of the National Assembly or Senate), there is a clause in the Constitution that allows for short-term appointments of non-elected ministers.

According to clause nine of Article 91 of the Constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed a federal minister for six months once during the five-year tenure of the National Assembly.

“A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the National Assembly shall, at the expiration of that period, cease to be a Minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a Minister unless he is elected a member of that Assembly,” reads the clause.

This means that Sheikh will have to step down in June 2021 and resume serving as the adviser to the PM on finance.