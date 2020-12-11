Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

How was Hafeez Sheikh just sworn in as finance minister?

He isn't an elected member of the cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
How was Hafeez Sheikh just sworn in as finance minister?

Photo: PTV Screengrab

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was sworn in as the federal finance minister on Friday despite being a non-elected member of the cabinet.

A ceremony was held at President House in Islamabad and his oath was administered by President Arif Alvi.

Sheikh has been serving as the de-facto finance minister as the prime minister’s adviser on finance.

But his new appointment as minister isn’t illegal.

While most ministers do have to be elected representatives (ie members of the National Assembly or Senate), there is a clause in the Constitution that allows for short-term appointments of non-elected ministers.

According to clause nine of Article 91 of the Constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed a federal minister for six months once during the five-year tenure of the National Assembly.

“A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the National Assembly shall, at the expiration of that period, cease to be a Minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a Minister unless he is elected a member of that Assembly,” reads the clause.

This means that Sheikh will have to step down in June 2021 and resume serving as the adviser to the PM on finance.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hafeez Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.