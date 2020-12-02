Gujar Khan suicide attempt: FIR registered, no arrest made

A case has been registered against a Gujar Khan woman for attempting suicide after drowning her three children on November 28.

The police said the woman hasn’t been arrested on the advice of local doctors. The doctors said she has mental health problems and they are conducting her medical tests.

Her husband has registered a triple murder case against her.

The woman had jumped into a well along with her three daughters, aged five years, three years, and six months. The daughters drowned while locals managed to save the woman.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.