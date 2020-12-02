Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Gujar Khan suicide attempt: FIR registered, no arrest made

She attempted to take her own life

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
A case has been registered against a Gujar Khan woman for attempting suicide after drowning her three children on November 28.

The police said the woman hasn’t been arrested on the advice of local doctors. The doctors said she has mental health problems and they are conducting her medical tests.

Her husband has registered a triple murder case against her.

The woman had jumped into a well along with her three daughters, aged five years, three years, and six months. The daughters drowned while locals managed to save the woman.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

Gujar Khan
 
