Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Greece to send 30 deported Pakistanis back to Islamabad

They will board a special chartered flight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Athens International Airport. Photo: AFP

The Greek government will fly a special chartered flight today (Wednesday) to return 30 deported Pakistanis.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority allowed the flight to land at the New Islamabad International Airport on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Greek Embassy had been insisting that the ministry accept the deported Pakistanis for some time.

Greek policemen, paramedics and an escort staff will be aboard the flight as well.

Federal Investigation Agency personnel will look after the proceedings once the flight lands. Officials have been directed to return passengers who are not deportees to the plane.

