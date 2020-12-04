Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan

Government says frontline health workers first priority

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

The Ministry of National Health Services will submit an application to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to make the coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the government will apply to COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that GAVI is co-leading. 

The COVAX facility is a global collaboration to speed up the development, production and access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

GAVI started accepting applications for the availability of vaccines on November 17.

The health ministry said the recommendations of the Special Working Group on improving immunity of citizens have also been approved. They were approved in a meeting of the coordination committee chaired by PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Sultan said the government is making efforts to ensure safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible and protection of healthcare workers fighting on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Pakistan has so far recorded 410,072 COVID-19 cases and 8,260 deaths. On Friday 3,262 new cases were reported and 55 new deaths.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has reached 350,305.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
adhd symptoms, adhd full form, adhd symptoms adults, what are the 9 symptoms of ADHD?, adhd test
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.