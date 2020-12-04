Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan

The Ministry of National Health Services will submit an application to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to make the coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the government will apply to COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that GAVI is co-leading.

The COVAX facility is a global collaboration to speed up the development, production and access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

GAVI started accepting applications for the availability of vaccines on November 17.

The health ministry said the recommendations of the Special Working Group on improving immunity of citizens have also been approved. They were approved in a meeting of the coordination committee chaired by PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Sultan said the government is making efforts to ensure safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible and protection of healthcare workers fighting on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Pakistan has so far recorded 410,072 COVID-19 cases and 8,260 deaths. On Friday 3,262 new cases were reported and 55 new deaths.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has reached 350,305.