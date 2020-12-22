Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Government performance to improve in remaining tenure, Imran Khan promises

Tells ministers it's time to perform

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
The government will improve its performance in its remaining two years, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

Addressing a ceremony Tuesday, he told ministers that the time for performance has come. "We no longer have the excuse that we are new and are learning because most of us came into power for the first time. The time for performance has come."

The premier said that the new performance evaluation programme is a step in the right direction, adding that each ministry's performance will be evaluated.

"New governments should be given a briefing before they take charge," he said. "Joe Biden was given more than a month to select his team whereas, here, we were just completing the number between July 25 and August 18 [after 2018 elections]."

The prime minister instructed the Capital Development Authority to clear encroachments from the Margalla Road within a week.

He added that the government will take its decisions on merit and is under no pressure. "If any minister is approached by any lobby they should tell me or the cabinet."

 
