Google services back online after outage

Gmail, YouTube and other related Google services are now working, after a brief outage reported in Pakistan and globally. It was an hour-long outage, according to Google.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better, ” it said at 5:52pm.

Many posted screenshots of an error when trying to access Gmail accounts. You Tube was also not opening.

An error appears when you try to access Gmail. – Screengrab/SAMAA Digital

A ping to the website earlier showed “Request Timed Out”, which means no connection with the Google server could be established. However, some reported that the search engine was working for them, and only services like Docs and Maps were not working.

TeamYouTube confirmed in their tweet that its services are back up.

Update — We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Google saw a major outage in August, when several of its services were down for hours.