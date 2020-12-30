Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu road reopens for traffic

Gilgit-Baltistan reopened on Wednesday the Skardu road for traffic after a closure of three days.

The road had been closed by the Frontier Works Organisation for its extension. The road near Shango required blasting for expansion.

According to the FWO, the construction would have ideally been completed in a day but took three days. During blasting, rocks and boulders from the mountains fell on the road, blocking it completely.

Following this Gilgit, Skardu and multiple other areas in the region lost contact with other parts of the country, leading to difficulties for residents.

The road has now been cleared and is open for all types of traffic.