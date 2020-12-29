Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Gilgit Baltistan seeks FC’s help against timber mafia

A summary of request to be discussed by the federal cabinet

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has sought the help of the Frontier Constabulary to protect the forests and trees in the region. According to the spokesperson, forests in the region are in grave danger of being chopped down by the timber mafia. The cutting of trees will not just affect the forests but also the parks and wildlife there. The administration has submitted a written request over the matter which will be discussed in the federal cabinet meeting today [Tuesday]. Four FC officers should be deployed for the protection of these forests at all times, the letter read, stating that the officers will remain on duty for three years until 2023. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice against the timber mafia in the region and vowed to protect the forests. He said that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act.
