Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid sworn in

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid took oath during a small ceremony Tuesday morning.

The oath was administered by Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon at Governor House.

A small ceremony was held because of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the country. Pakistan is currently battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Khurshid, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was elected as the CM Monday night after receiving 22 votes.

Khurshid was elected a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from the GBLA-13 constituency during the November 15 elections.

The PTI won 10 seats and five independent candidates joined it after the elections. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition has 22 seats in the 33-member assembly.