Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Health

French group’s test distinguishes flu and Covid

It is awaiting European regulator's approval

Posted: Dec 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
French group’s test distinguishes flu and Covid

Photo: AFP

French medical diagnostics company bioMerieux said Wednesday it had received certification to sell a test capable of distinguishing regular flu from Covid-19 and two other respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms.

The company believes the test will help sufferers and doctors diagnose their illness more quickly, which could potentially save lives.

After receiving the European “CE” regulatory marking, the test will be available in Europe and other countries that recognise this certification.

François Lacoste, head of research and development at bioMerieux, said he believed the tests “have a key role to play with the onset of winter and the flu season.”

“The symptomatology of infections due to respiratory viruses is often similar but patient management may be different”, explains Lacoste, in a press release, stressing the importance “of identifying other pathogens early on associated with respiratory diseases in order to adapt clinical management and limit the circulation of these viruses”. 

Using a nasal swab, the kits can detect flu types A and B and Covid-19, as well as human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). 

