Free The Wild to help Pakistan build wildlife sanctuaries

Says Kaavan doing well at Cambodia sanctuary

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Malik Amin Aslam/Twitter

Free The Wild, an international charity working for wild animals, has promised to help Pakistan build wildlife sanctuaries.

In a letter to Federal Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday, the organisation’s co-founder Mark Cowne wrote that Kaavan has safely been shifted to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary and invited the leader to personally visit him.

“Whilst we will keep you advised of his progress, we would like to invite you personally to come to the sanctuary and see him in his new home.”

Cowne wrote that the minister’s aim to develop wildlife sanctuaries for the reintroduction of White Rhinos and cheetahs in Pakistan will be beneficial in recreational aspects for people and the substantial international eco-tourism market.

“Free The Wild would be really pleased to assist you, and the government, with the plan,” the letter added.

Related: Kaavan’s journey to Cambodia illustrated in new comic

Kaavan, dubbed the loneliest elephant in the world, spent 35 years of his life at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo of which eight were in solitude. He was flown Cambodia on Sunday [November 29].

According to recent updates, the elephant met his neighbours, two female Asiatic elephants, at the sanctuary recently and has been doing well.

Pakistan was given Kaavan as a diplomatic gift from Sri Lanka. For 34 years, he was chained in an enclosure with nothing more than a dilapidated shed and cement pool. Most of the time, it was empty. His only companion, another elephant named Saheli, died in 2012. Many activists highlighted his condition and the campaign for his freedom was led by American pop star Cher.

Relief came this year when the Islamabad High Court said animals can no longer be kept at the federal capital’s zoo, which was originally built to be a bird sanctuary.

