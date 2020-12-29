Four Punjab motorways closed over dense fog

Four motorways in Punjab have been closed for traffic after dense fog blanketed major cities on Tuesday.

The motorway shut down are:

The M2 Motorway from Sheikhupura to Pindi Bhattian

The M3 Motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem

The M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot

The M5 Motorway from Multan to Jhangra

Punjab Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed told SAMAA TV that visibility has reduced to zero on the national highway as well.

He advised people to avoid traveling. “If traveling is very necessary, use fog lights, maintain a distance with other vehicles ahead and avoid speeding.”

The Met Office has forecast heavy fog till next week in Lahore, Kartarpur, Ahmedabad, Zafarwal and Narowal.