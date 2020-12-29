Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Four Punjab motorways closed over dense fog

Public asked to avoid travel

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Listen
Four motorways in Punjab have been closed for traffic after dense fog blanketed major cities on Tuesday. The motorway shut down are: The M2 Motorway from Sheikhupura to Pindi BhattianThe M3 Motorway from Lahore to Abdul HakeemThe M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to ShamkotThe M5 Motorway from Multan to Jhangra Punjab Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed told SAMAA TV that visibility has reduced to zero on the national highway as well. He advised people to avoid traveling. "If traveling is very necessary, use fog lights, maintain a distance with other vehicles ahead and avoid speeding." The Met Office has forecast heavy fog till next week in Lahore, Kartarpur, Ahmedabad, Zafarwal and Narowal.
fog Punjab

Four motorways in Punjab have been closed for traffic after dense fog blanketed major cities on Tuesday.

The motorway shut down are:

  • The M2 Motorway from Sheikhupura to Pindi Bhattian
  • The M3 Motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem
  • The M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot
  • The M5 Motorway from Multan to Jhangra

Punjab Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed told SAMAA TV that visibility has reduced to zero on the national highway as well.

He advised people to avoid traveling. “If traveling is very necessary, use fog lights, maintain a distance with other vehicles ahead and avoid speeding.”

The Met Office has forecast heavy fog till next week in Lahore, Kartarpur, Ahmedabad, Zafarwal and Narowal.

 
