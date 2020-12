Injured have been shifted to the hospital

Three women and a man were injured after a minibus overturned near Karachi's Old Sabzi Mandi Thursday morning.

Rescue teams have reached the site and are helping people.

According to rescue personnel, the minibus overturned after it collided with a speeding bus.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and heavy machinery has been called in to remove the bus.