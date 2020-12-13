Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed after coronavirus cases rise

Lockdown to come into effect from 6pm today

Posted: Dec 13, 2020
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

A smart lockdown was imposed in four more neighbourhoods in Peshawar on Sunday after coronavirus cases in the city rose.

After orders by the city’s deputy commissioner, Phase 1 of Hayatabad’s Sector D, three streets in Haji Camp’s Sethi Town, Ghalib Street, River Kabul Road, Charsadda Road, and Rashidabad were sealed.

Entry and exit points have been sealed and people have been instructed not to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. Wearing face masks in public has been made mandatory as well.

The following instructions have been issued too.

  • No gatherings are allowed.
  • All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed.
  • Congregations in mosques has been restricted to five people.

The lockdown will come into force from 6pm today and will last until further notice.

The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas. The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services.

Last week, a lockdown was imposed in five neighbourhoods in the city as well.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, over 3,300 new cases were reported and 72 people passed away.

