Four men arrested for cutting trees in Ziarat

Four men have been arrested in Balochistan’s Ziarat for illegally chopping down trees.

Two trucks full of conifer trees have been seized from the suspects and the trees have been handed over to the forest department.

The suspects have been shifted to the police station.

The action was ordered by Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini.

On December 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the timber mafia in the country and vowed to protect the forests in the region.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the timber mafia and all others found in involved in cutting trees in depleting forests in the region will be punished.

“The premier is monitoring the matter himself,” he said, pointing out that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act.

Aslam said a project against tinder mafia and to protect green cover in the country has been launched. “As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases.”