Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four men arrested for cutting trees in Ziarat

Two trucks of conifer trees seized from them

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four men arrested for cutting trees in Ziarat

Photo: Ziarat Assistant Commissioner/Facebook

Listen
Four men have been arrested in Balochistan's Ziarat for illegally chopping down trees. Two trucks full of conifer trees have been seized from the suspects and the trees have been handed over to the forest department. The suspects have been shifted to the police station. The action was ordered by Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini. On December 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the timber mafia in the country and vowed to protect the forests in the region. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the timber mafia and all others found in involved in cutting trees in depleting forests in the region will be punished. “The premier is monitoring the matter himself,” he said, pointing out that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act. Aslam said a project against tinder mafia and to protect green cover in the country has been launched. “As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
ziarat

Four men have been arrested in Balochistan’s Ziarat for illegally chopping down trees.

Two trucks full of conifer trees have been seized from the suspects and the trees have been handed over to the forest department.

The suspects have been shifted to the police station.

The action was ordered by Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini.

On December 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the timber mafia in the country and vowed to protect the forests in the region.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the timber mafia and all others found in involved in cutting trees in depleting forests in the region will be punished.

“The premier is monitoring the matter himself,” he said, pointing out that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act.

Aslam said a project against tinder mafia and to protect green cover in the country has been launched. “As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.