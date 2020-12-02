Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Four Lyari gangsters sentenced to prison for possession of explosives

Police say they are Uzair Baloch's accomplices

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
An anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced four men to jail for possession of explosives, arms, and ammunition.

Abdul Aziz, one of the men involved in the Lyari gang war, has been sent to prison for 10 years, while Sohail alias Sunny, Saleem, and Majid for five years each.

The Rangers arrested them in Lyari’s Baghdadi on March 15, 2019. Illegal weapons and explosives were recovered from their possessions. It was said that they worked closely with Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

The paramilitary force claimed that the suspects had hurled a grenade at a medical store after the owner refused to give them extortion money.

