Four killed in coaster-pickup crash on highway near Islamabad

25 people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four killed in coaster-pickup crash on highway near Islamabad

Four people were killed and 25 injured after a coaster and a Suzuki pickup collided on the Islamabad-Srinagar highway on Sunday morning. The accident took place near the Police Lines traffic light when the pickup jumped the signal and smashed into the coaster. According to rescue officials, passengers in the coaster were labourers who worked at the airport. The bodies and injured people have been moved to PIMS Hospital. The hospital said that the people killed were identified as 54-year-old Gul Khan, 44-year-old Alim Jan and 36-year-old Naseem Khan.
