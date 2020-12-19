Four killed after Orakzai passenger van falls into ditch

Four women were killed and 10 injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai Saturday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, the van was travelling from Lower Orakzai to Khyber Bara when the accident took place.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the van because of speeding, a rescue official said, adding that a rescue operation is under way to rescue the passengers stuck under the vehicle.

The bodies and injured are being moved to a hospital.