Four Karachi policemen suspended for aerial firing negligence

The District East SSP has suspended four policemen for showing negligence during aerial firing at a wedding event in Karachi’s PIB Colony on December 12.

A video of the firing was shared on social media. It showed a man firing aerial shots as a police van passed by and did nothing to stop him.

A resident of the area, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, was injured in the firing and died during treatment two days later.

The suspended personnel include ASI Faisal, and constables Mohsin, Zeeshan and Umair.