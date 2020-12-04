Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Four children die after eating poisonous food in Thar

22 other people moved to hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Four children die after eating poisonous food in Thar

Photo: File

Four children passed away after eating poisonous food in Thar’s Kaloi on Friday.

According to reports, 22 people from the village were shifted to a hospital Thursday night after they ate poisonous rice for dinner.

The doctors said the children were aged between four and 12 years. “A special medical team has been called in to shift critical patients to a hospital in Hyderabad.”

The authorities are investigating if somebody deliberately poisoned them or if it was an accident.

Thar
 
