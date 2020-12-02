Former Pakistan PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali has passed away in Islamabad, the hospital administration confirmed Wednesday night.

The former prime minister was taken to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi after he suffered a heart attack four days ago.

According to the hospital administration, Jamali was also suffering from some kidney issues when he was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. He had been placed on life support.

Jamali served as the country’s premier from November 23, 2002 till June 26, 2004 during then president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

He also served as the acting chief minister of Balochistan from November 1996 to February 1997.