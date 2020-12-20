Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood

Says ministry has started a process to formulate it

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The education ministry has started formulating a formal education policy for Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said that while the government has taken a number of initiatives including a single national curriculum, an education policy "is very necessary" for Pakistan. "So on my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation," Mahmood said, adding that suggestions are welcome. While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary. So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 20, 2020 On June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream. Earlier this month, Punjab announced that a uniform curriculum in public and private schools, and madrassas. “Now, the curriculum will be the same for the children of rich and poor,” Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said, adding that this system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students.
