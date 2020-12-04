Arzoo Raja free to meet whomever she wants, says court

The Sindh High Court disposed of the Arzoo Raja case and said the teenager is free to meet whomever she wants.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Raja’s parents seeking her custody.

If Raja wants to go meet her parents she should submit a petition herself, the court remarked. “No one has been barred from meeting her.”

The family was advised to approach a family court if they want to pursue the case.

On November 23, the court said Raja will remain at a shelter home until she turns 18.

At the last hearing on November 9, the court ruled that it was a child marriage after it was proven that Raja is 14 years old. The province’s law bars anyone under the age of 18 from marrying.

The court had sent her to a shelter home for two weeks and barred Azhar, the man who married her, from meeting her. It ruled that every person who was part of the nikkah ceremony would be investigated under the Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013.

Arzoo Raja case

On October 13, Raja Masih, the teenager’s father, filed an FIR after she was kidnapped from her house in Railway Colony. The police found that she had been married to Syed Ali Azhar. For his part, Azhar presented a nikkahnama, free-will affidavit, and a Sanad-e-Islam certificate.

Her parents then approached a judicial magistrate seeking her protective custody. They argued that consummation of child marriage is tantamount to statutory rape and is outlawed under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5 of the Protection of Women (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act, 2006.

The nikkahnama doesn’t have any particulars of her age or CNIC copy. It doesn’t have the medical certificate needed to prove a person is 18 in case there is no CNIC either.

Arzoo’s parents say she was forced to file a petition in the Sindh High Court on October 27 in which she claimed that she married Ali of her own free will and converted to Islam. On November 2, she was recovered on the orders of the Sindh High Court and shifted to a shelter home. Her husband was arrested and remanded into police custody.