Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Fog alert: Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway closed, seven-car pileup in Sialkot

People asked to avoid unnecessary travel

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Heavy fog from Lahore to Sheikhupura on Friday morning resulted in the motorway connecting the two cities being closed for traffic.

Four cars crashed into each other near the Sialkot Motorway toll plaza due to the fog. Seven people were injured in the accident.

A spokesperson for the Motorways Police said the roads will be reopened as soon as the fog reduces. People have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel and install fog lights in the cars in case they do need to go out.

Heavy fog has been reported on the National Highway in Rahim Yar Khan and Iqbalabad as well. Visibility has reduced to 50 to 100 metres in these areas.

