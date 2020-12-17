Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Five-year-old killed in Multan house fire

Three others in critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A five-year-old child was killed and three others injured after a fire erupted at a house in Multan's Allah Shafi Chowk Wednesday night.

Four fire trucks managed to douse the fire after one house, according to the fire department.

The child died on the spot while three people are said to be in critical condition. They are being treated at the Nishtar Hospital.

The house belonged to a man identified as Sadaqat Ali.

The fire department says that the fire erupted because of a short circuit.

