Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Five terror suspects arrested in Mardan

They planned to attack schools, mosques in city

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five alleged terrorists in Mardan on Friday.

The police and CTD, in a joint operation, foiled terror attacks planned by the suspects at multiple schools and mosques across the city. According to the police, it was an undercover operation.

"All of the suspects hail from Afghanistan and worked for the Indian agency RA&W," the department's spokesperson said, adding they wanted to target foreigners as well.

He revealed that the perpetrators entered Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border Durand Line.

A suicide bomb jacket, two bombs, five hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, three pistols and documents and videos regarding multiple locations in the city were seized from them, the spokesperson added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mardan Terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CTD, Mardan terrorists, terror attack foiled in mardan, terrorists arrested from mardan, Pak-Afghan border, RAW
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.