Five terror suspects arrested in Mardan

They planned to attack schools, mosques in city

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five alleged terrorists in Mardan on Friday.

The police and CTD, in a joint operation, foiled terror attacks planned by the suspects at multiple schools and mosques across the city. According to the police, it was an undercover operation.

"All of the suspects hail from Afghanistan and worked for the Indian agency RA&W," the department's spokesperson said, adding they wanted to target foreigners as well.

He revealed that the perpetrators entered Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border Durand Line.

A suicide bomb jacket, two bombs, five hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, three pistols and documents and videos regarding multiple locations in the city were seized from them, the spokesperson added.