Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Five bodies found from Turbat’s Shahi Tump, Hirronk

They have been moved to a hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Five bodies were found from barren areas neighbouring Turbat’s Shahi Tump and Hirronk on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Levies force.

The bodies had multiple bullet marks on them and were immediately moved to the Teaching Hospital of the district.

The Levies spokesperson said three bodies were found from Tump. The victims were residents of the district and had gotten into a fight over a domestic issue. Two of the bodies have been identified.

Two bodies were found from a bridge in Hirronk.

Investigation into the matter has begun.

The story will be updated as more details follow.

