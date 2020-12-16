Five killed in firing in Panjgur

Five people were killed after unidentified men opened fire near Panjgur’s Prom Dam on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

According to the Levies force, multiple people were injured in the attack. The bodies and injured people are being moved to a hospital. The area has been sealed.

Rangers and police personnel have been dispatched to the site.

Following the attack, chaos and fear ensued among residents of the area. Investigations into the attack have begun.

