Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Five killed in firing in Panjgur

Ranger, police dispatched to the site

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five killed in firing in Panjgur

Five people were killed after unidentified men opened fire near Panjgur’s Prom Dam on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

According to the Levies force, multiple people were injured in the attack. The bodies and injured people are being moved to a hospital. The area has been sealed.

Rangers and police personnel have been dispatched to the site.

Following the attack, chaos and fear ensued among residents of the area. Investigations into the attack have begun.

The story will be updated as more details become available.

