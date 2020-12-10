Fire erupts during mehndi at Multan house

A fire erupted at a house on Multan’s Nawabpur Road Wednesday night while the residents were hosting a Mehndi.

Muhammad Shaukat, the house owner, said they don’t how the fire started, adding that he was busy with the event. Two of his daughters were getting married in two days.

The family called Rescue 1122 and the blaze was doused after an hour by five fire trucks.

The roof of the house collapsed and all the furniture, jewellery and clothes have been burned, said Shaukat. “I had been saving up for the weddings of my daughters for the last 10 years.”

No casualties have been reported.