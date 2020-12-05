Fire at Karachi East DC’s office destroys important records

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out in the record room of the office of the district commissioner of Karachi East located on the first floor of Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Civic Centre on Friday.

Important documents and records such as residents' domiciles and PRCs (permanent resident certificates) were burnt to ashes in the blaze.

According to workers, the fire suddenly started when everyone was outside the office. "The burnt records were very old," said a worker.

The blaze was put out two hours later after two water tankers were called in. Firefighters said it has not yet been determined if the fire was set deliberately or if it was an accident.