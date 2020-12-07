Firdous Ashiq Awan used to beat people up in college

I used to beat people up during my college days, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told SAMAA TV on Monday.

The politician has been in the limelight on social media after a video of her breaking a stack of tiles with a single punch went viral. She was at a charity event for children with disabilities.

Firdous Ashiq Awan in action, breaks tiles with bare hands pic.twitter.com/hTRZhfVI9d — Abdullah Zahid (@AbdullahhZahid) December 5, 2020

“I was afraid that I would be made fun of in front of the media if I don’t punch through [the tiles],” she said. “I don’t know Karate nor have I ever done anything like this. Of course, my knuckles were in severe pain… they aren’t made of steel after all.”

She said she imagined she was punching the PDM to make it easy for her to channel her aggression.

But making the most of her fists isn’t something new for Dr Awan. “I have beaten people up when I was in college. It wasn’t for myself, but always for some cause,” she said.

The first time she applied a lipstick was on her wedding day and got into the “disease” of doing make-up because of the media.

SAMAA TV’s Shahzad Ahmed asked her if Chief Minister Usman Buzdar needs to get fighting lessons as well, but Dr Awan doesn’t feel he does. “He’s fit. He walks daily and goes to the gym too,” she said.