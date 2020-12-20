Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts boxer Amir Khan’s challenge

He dared her for a match with PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

"Bring whoever you want to, I will fight them," Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

During a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said that she wants to have a match with people who will "come up to her level".

To this, British boxer Amir Khan, who is in Pakistan on a visit and was attending the conference, challenged the politician to defeat PML-N's Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match.

Awan has been in the limelight on social media after a video of her breaking a stack of tiles with a single punch went viral. She was at a charity event for children with disabilities.

In an interview to SAMAA TV earlier this month, she said that she used to beat up people during her college days.

“I was afraid that I would be made fun of in front of the media if I don’t punch through [the tiles],” she said. “I don’t know Karate nor have I ever done anything like this. Of course, my knuckles were in severe pain… they aren’t made of steel after all.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
boxer amir khan Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
boxer amir khan, firdous ashiq awan, maryam nawaz, boxing challenge,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.