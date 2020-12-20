Firdous Ashiq Awan accepts boxer Amir Khan’s challenge

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Bring whoever you want to, I will fight them," Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

During a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said that she wants to have a match with people who will "come up to her level".

To this, British boxer Amir Khan, who is in Pakistan on a visit and was attending the conference, challenged the politician to defeat PML-N's Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match.

Awan has been in the limelight on social media after a video of her breaking a stack of tiles with a single punch went viral. She was at a charity event for children with disabilities.

In an interview to SAMAA TV earlier this month, she said that she used to beat up people during her college days.

“I was afraid that I would be made fun of in front of the media if I don’t punch through [the tiles],” she said. “I don’t know Karate nor have I ever done anything like this. Of course, my knuckles were in severe pain… they aren’t made of steel after all.”