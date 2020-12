An FIR against the IED explosion targetting an FC convoy in Quetta’s Essa Nagri has been registered at the city’s Counter-Terrorism Department.

The complaint was filed by SHO Ehsanullah Marwat. It includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

The explosion took place near Muslim Town. According to the police a remote control device was used in the attack. No casualties were reported.