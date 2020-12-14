FIR registered after explosion injures 25 in Rawalpindi

An FIR was registered on Monday morning after a blast in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi injured 25 people on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged at the Ganj Mandi police station on behalf of a government officer. It has been registered under sections of murder, terrorism and the Explosives Act.

It also includes Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs50 or upwards) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Twenty-five people were injured in the explosion of which five are still under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.

The explosion took place at a street cart 50 feet away from the Ganj Mandi police station. The police believe it was a hand grenade attack and have begun investigations.

A special police team has been formed and evidence has been collected from the crime scene. Houses and shops neighbouring the explosion site are being inspected and people are being questioned.

The police have detained 40 people so far for questioning.