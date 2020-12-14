Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIR registered after explosion injures 25 in Rawalpindi

40 people detained for questioning

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIR registered after explosion injures 25 in Rawalpindi

Photo: File

An FIR was registered on Monday morning after a blast in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi injured 25 people on Sunday. 

The complaint was lodged at the Ganj Mandi police station on behalf of a government officer. It has been registered under sections of murder, terrorism and the Explosives Act.

It also includes Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs50 or upwards) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Twenty-five people were injured in the explosion of which five are still under treatment at the DHQ Hospital. 

The explosion took place at a street cart 50 feet away from the Ganj Mandi police station. The police believe it was a hand grenade attack and have begun investigations.

A special police team has been formed and evidence has been collected from the crime scene. Houses and shops neighbouring the explosion site are being inspected and people are being questioned.

The police have detained 40 people so far for questioning.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blast fir Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.