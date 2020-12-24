FIR registered after 10 killed in New Karachi factory explosion

A case has been registered at the New Karachi Industrial police station against unidentified men after a boiler exploded at an ice factory near the Saba Cinema.

Ten people were killed while 25 were injured in the Tuesday night blast.

The FIR includes sections of murder, negligence and carelessness.

Many labourers were stuck under the rubble after the roof of the factory collapsed following the explosion. Three neighbouring factories were damaged too.

The employees said that there were 50 people working at the factory when the explosion occurred.