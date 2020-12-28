Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

File a case against Google, Lahore High Court tells FIA

Agency has to inform court if it can file a case

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File a case against Google, Lahore High Court tells FIA

Photo: AFP

Listen
You should file a case against Google if you can, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan told the FIA during a hearing on Monday. Justice Khan was hearing a petition seeking the removal of offensive content on the internet. If someone is sitting abroad and spreading offensive content, what can the FIA do, asked the judge. He was informed by the government's lawyer that the FIA is investigating such cases. What kind of riyasat-e-Madina (state of madina) are we that we can’t even fulfill our basic responsibilities, he asked. Justice Khan said the FIA should have a wing to check and remove offensive content. The government can either block the entire system or say that it won’t do anything, he said. He questioned whether a case can even be lodged against Google authorities. If you have the powers, then file a case against Google, he said. The FIA has been given two days to tell court if it can file a case.
FaceBook WhatsApp
google lahore high court

You should file a case against Google if you can, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan told the FIA during a hearing on Monday.

Justice Khan was hearing a petition seeking the removal of offensive content on the internet.

If someone is sitting abroad and spreading offensive content, what can the FIA do, asked the judge. He was informed by the government’s lawyer that the FIA is investigating such cases.

What kind of riyasat-e-Madina (state of madina) are we that we can’t even fulfill our basic responsibilities, he asked.

Justice Khan said the FIA should have a wing to check and remove offensive content.

The government can either block the entire system or say that it won’t do anything, he said.

He questioned whether a case can even be lodged against Google authorities. If you have the powers, then file a case against Google, he said.

The FIA has been given two days to tell court if it can file a case.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.