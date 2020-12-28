File a case against Google, Lahore High Court tells FIA

You should file a case against Google if you can, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan told the FIA during a hearing on Monday.

Justice Khan was hearing a petition seeking the removal of offensive content on the internet.

If someone is sitting abroad and spreading offensive content, what can the FIA do, asked the judge. He was informed by the government’s lawyer that the FIA is investigating such cases.

What kind of riyasat-e-Madina (state of madina) are we that we can’t even fulfill our basic responsibilities, he asked.

Justice Khan said the FIA should have a wing to check and remove offensive content.

The government can either block the entire system or say that it won’t do anything, he said.

He questioned whether a case can even be lodged against Google authorities. If you have the powers, then file a case against Google, he said.

The FIA has been given two days to tell court if it can file a case.