Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre reopens for coronavirus patients

The hospital has 300 beds, high dependency units

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre reopens for coronavirus patients

Photo: File

The Punjab government has reopened the field hospital set up earlier for coronavirus patients at Lahore’s Expo Centre.

In a notification by the provincial health department, it was announced that the field hospital in Hall 2 of the centre will be reopened as the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab is rising.

“The hospital will comprise 300 beds and will have high dependency units on each bed,” it read. Critical patients facing difficulty breathing can be admitted there.

A high-alert has been declared at all large hospitals in the province. The managements have been instructed to make sure their high dependency units and intensive care units are prepared in case of emergencies.

The field hospital was first opened at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country in April. It was shut down after the number of cases dropped.

Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 44 people succumbed to the virus while over 3,000 new cases were reported country-wide.

Coronavirus Lahore
 
