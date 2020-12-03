Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
FIA wants social media users to beware of hackers

Complaints can be made at 1199

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has issued a new advisory for social media users in Pakistan.

The authority wants people to beware of hackers. “Users should refrain from visiting mysterious or suspicious websites or clicking on such links,” the advisory read.

Hackers can also threaten people to click these links on social media applications such as Facebook. “Users should be very careful while checking their inboxes because emails can be sent from addresses similar to those of Gmail.”

The advisory added that when accounts are hacked, users will likely get an email or message stating that someone has tried to log into their account.

In case of a complaint, residents can call the FIA’s helpline at 1199.

