FIA to investigate PML-N’s Shehbaz, Hamza in jail

They will be questioned by a four-member committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Federal Investigation Agency has been allowed to investigate PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, who are currently at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. The agency was granted permission in a letter sent by the inspector-general of Punjab Prisons. The leaders will be questioned by a four-member committee of the anti-corruption wing in a money laundering case. The FIA had written a letter seeking permission on December 16. Shehbaz and Hamza are being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases. Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019. Shehbaz was arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.
