FIA arrests two men for illegally transferring foreign currency

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men for illegally transferring foreign currency in and out of Pakistan.

According to an agency spokesperson, the men, identified as Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Khalil Khan, were involved in white-collar crimes.

“They used to transfer money in multiple currencies in and out of the country off the record to evade taxes,” he said, adding that their mobile phone records have been seized.

The operation was conducted by the FIA’s commercial bank circle.

The suspects were arrested from Bahawalpur and Quetta. an FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Earlier this month, in a year-end report, the FIA revealed that over 10,000 cybercrimes were reported in Karachi in 2020 which is 20% more than last year.

FIA Additional Director Cybercrime Faizullah told SAMAA TV that online shopping scams drastically increased because most businesses went online amid the coronavirus lockdown.