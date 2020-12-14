FIA arrests two for creating lewd Twitter hashtags

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two people on charges of creating offensive and lewd hashtags on Twitter against politicians, its spokesperson said.

Suspect Asim Khan was arrested in Lahore and Fakhar Ali in Shangla.

The two have been booked under the cybercrime act. The FIA has taken their phones into custody and are investigating. It said that the arrests are part of a crackdown against those involved in creating fake and offensive Twitter hashtags.

Several offensive hashtags were seen in the past couple of months, particularly against women politicians and journalists. The posts included doctored pictures of and fake news about them. Some used abusive language and trolling.