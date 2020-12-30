Fencing work in Gwadar stopped: Balochistan home minister

The fencing work in Gwadar was stopped on Wednesday on the orders of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said work on fencing will only begin after residents agree to it. The government wants to ensure the involvement of the people of the city in all its development projects, he said.

Langove revealed that he sent a report to the chief minister about the opinions of residents regarding the fencing after which he issued orders to stop the construction.

“Local people will not be kept away from decision-making about Gwadar and a decision about fencing will only be taken after taking them into confidence over the issue.”

He pointed out that the fencing project was a plan for the security of the port city and nothing else.

Earlier this month, a petition against fencing in Gwadar was filed in the Balochistan High Court. It said the project will affect the lives of more than 300,000 people living in the city.

It was filed by Balochistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Muneer Ahmed Kakkar. It said every citizen should have the right to live with freedom, access to education and own a business.

The fence will affect the population of Gwadar of more than 300,000. Half of the population will be towards the inside of the fence and half the other side. This will affect education of students and mobility of patients to the hospitals. Sea routes will be blocked for fishermen, it said.