FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns

800,000 registered people haven't submitted their returns

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued notices to the people who failed to file their tax returns.

As many as 300,000 people, who applied for an extension, were given 15 days to file their tax returns. The number of registered persons who have not submitted their statements is 800,000.

The total number of registered persons is 2.9 million, out of which 1.8 million have submitted their returns. The FBR will issue notices to the remaining 800,000 people registered in the tax net.

In the next phase, those who do not submit their wealth statements will face fines. Failure to file the return will result in a fine of up to Rs140,000.

