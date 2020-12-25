Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months

Pakistan Customs has intensified operations against smuggled goods

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized smuggled goods worth Rs29 billion from July to December this year.

It is 37% higher in comparison with the seized smuggled goods of previous year during the corresponding months, which were valued at Rs21 billion.

According to a FBR press release, duty drawback of Rs5 billion has been paid from July to December, 2020.

“Pakistan Customs has intensified the countrywide operations against the transportation and marketing of smuggled goods which has lessened the negative impact of smuggling on the economy,” the release said.

“Moreover, these operations against smuggled goods have safeguarded the interests of local traders who are engaged in lawful trade,” it added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Pakistan smuggling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin price in pakistan, where to buy bitcoin in pakistan, bitcoin in pakistan legal, local bitcoin pakistan, buy digital currency, 1 bitcoin price in pakistan, bitcoin account create in pakistan, cryptocurrency rate in pakistan, cryptocurrency in pakistan latest news, cryptocurrency in pakistan legal, what is cryptocurrency in urdu, cryptocurrency in pakistan 2020, cryptocurrency mining in pakistan, cryptocurrency legal in pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.