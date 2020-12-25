FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs29bn in six months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized smuggled goods worth Rs29 billion from July to December this year.

It is 37% higher in comparison with the seized smuggled goods of previous year during the corresponding months, which were valued at Rs21 billion.

According to a FBR press release, duty drawback of Rs5 billion has been paid from July to December, 2020.

“Pakistan Customs has intensified the countrywide operations against the transportation and marketing of smuggled goods which has lessened the negative impact of smuggling on the economy,” the release said.

“Moreover, these operations against smuggled goods have safeguarded the interests of local traders who are engaged in lawful trade,” it added.