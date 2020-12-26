FBR collects double income tax amount this year

The Federal Board of Revenue has collected double the amount of income tax this year: Rs31 billion. Last year, it was Rs16 billion.

“This year there was a two-fold increase in income tax paid with the annual returns,” an FBR spokesperson said. This year, the number of taxpayers who filed their income tax returns went up to 2.19 million people.

Meanwhile, the total number of income tax filers in Pakistan has crossed the two-million mark this year. Last year, it was 1.98 million.

The number of taxpayers, who filed their income tax returns by December 8 was 1.78 million. But now the number increased by another 377,766 persons by December 25.