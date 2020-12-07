Fazlur Rehman’s brother Zia sent second notice by NAB

NAB has sent a second notice to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s brother Ziaul Rehman.

The bureau’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department had sent Zia a notice and set of questions in August to be returned in three weeks. He never responded.

In a notification issued by the bureau on Monday, it said that Zia must submit the questionnaire about his assets to the investigation team without any further delays.

Zia came into the limelight in July after being appointed the deputy commissioner of District Central in Karachi. He is not a civil servant and has not passed the CSS exam.

He started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

From there he was appointed a section officer in Peshawar and moved to the establishment division in 2014. He was also appointed to other important posts later.

When the PTI came into power he was removed from his post and NAB began investigating how he was appointed in the first place without being a civil servant.

Some opposition members had also staged a protest in the KP Assembly against Zia’s appointment but nothing more was done.

He was transferred back to KP after the move was criticised.

NAB also initiated an inquiry into Fazl’s assets in September. It believes he has more assets than his sources of income can justify. The same month, Fazl’s aide Moosa Khan Baloch was arrested in an assets case.

Baloch was a former DFO and his son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary.