HOME > News

Fazlur Rehman is a dictator: former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain

Says he is ruling party like a fiefdom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Fazlur Rehman is a dictator: former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain

Photo: Facebook

Fazlur Rehman is a dictator, claims former JUI-F senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was recently kicked out of the party. He said Fazl kicked him and Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani out of the party without any prior show cause notices or allowing them to explain themselves before a party meeting. The party expelled four leaders, including Sherani and Ahmed, for ‘deviating’ from the party policy, according to the party spokesperson. He and Sherani had criticised Fazl's decision to become part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Shura members said my statement on Nawaz Sharif was correct, Ahmed told SAMAA TV, referring to his removal as party spokesperson over comments he made against the PML-N founder. "People like Fazlur Rehman think of parties as their fiefdoms," he said, adding that Fazl has said that when he is no loner there, his son will take over the party. Sherani had rejected this statement. The heads of many parties have contacted me, said Ahmed, adding that some have sympathized and some have complained. "This is their right." I have spent my life in this party and will continue to, he said. The former senator complained, however, that unilateral action is taken if the question of selling seats or corruption is raised. It used to be Jamaat-e-Ulema Islam Pakistan and Fazl cleverly added the ‘F’ to the party name, he said. The former leader also contended that after 13 days of the Azadi March rally, Fazl went to the Establishment himself. He also ended the rally on the Establishment's say so, without taking the party into confidence, revealed Ahmed. He said the platform of the PDM, of which Fazl is the chief, is being used for drama. He said the older brother is sitting outside and targeting the Establishment while the younger brother keeps himself in jail and talks to the Establishment. Our stance was that the big two political parties are fooling us, said Ahmed of the PPP and PML-N. They showed Fazl greener pastures and pushed him ahead, he added. "He’s the head of the PDM but he has no power." Everyone is doing what they want and no one is on the same page, Ahmed said of the 11-party opposition alliance formed to bring down the government.
